Rather & Kittrell Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,197,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 209,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,965. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

