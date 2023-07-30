Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 1,584,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

