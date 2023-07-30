Raymond James Trims Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price to $68.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -346.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

