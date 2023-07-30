Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $746.10. 744,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,422. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $738.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $569.65 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

