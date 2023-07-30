Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RHE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
