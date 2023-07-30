Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.89

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.89 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.57). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 44.55 ($0.57), with a volume of 605,221 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £229.76 million, a PE ratio of -342.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.69.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

About Regional REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,384.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.