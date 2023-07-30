Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 508,037 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5,504.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,037 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 188.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 454,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

