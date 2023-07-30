Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

