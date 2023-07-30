Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $293.03.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm's revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

