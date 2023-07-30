Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 3.2 %

RS traded up $9.08 on Friday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $293.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,284,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,368,000 after buying an additional 310,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.