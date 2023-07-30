Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $293.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

