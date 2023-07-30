Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0759

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $75.90 million and approximately $679,838.83 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,218.08 or 1.00042260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07730821 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $325,773.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

