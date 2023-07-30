Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,541 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Reservoir Media worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reservoir Media by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 54,679 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Reservoir Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reservoir Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

NASDAQ RSVR remained flat at $5.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,524. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $351.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

