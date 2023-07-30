Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.14. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

