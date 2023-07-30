RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $282.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.87.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Insider Transactions at RH
In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of RH
RH Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:RH opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.83. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $394.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
Read More
