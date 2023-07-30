RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $282.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 20.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 21.0% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RH by 84.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.83. RH has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $394.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

