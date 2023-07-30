Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Robert Half International by 419.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 98.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,655. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

