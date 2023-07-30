Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Lowered to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Robert Half International by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 173.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.