Robert W. Baird Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $153.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.