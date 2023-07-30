Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rovio Entertainment Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RVTTY opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates live games; and develops new games based on Angry Birds characters and new intellectual properties (IPs); and licenses the Angry Birds brand to product manufacturers and content producers, and characters to third parties, as well as consumer products, movies, animations, and other entertainment products; and IPs for tangible goods, promotional campaigns, and location-based entertainment, including activity parks.

