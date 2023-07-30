Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $112.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.