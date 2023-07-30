Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $112.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.