Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.