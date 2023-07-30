Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 23.2% in July

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 1,538,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,234. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

