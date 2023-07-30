RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 955,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 393,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.