RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

