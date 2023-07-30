RTX’s (RTX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

