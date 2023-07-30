RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,938. RxSight has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RxSight from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

