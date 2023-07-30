Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 815,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $101.13. 639,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,270. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

