Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

