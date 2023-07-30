Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

