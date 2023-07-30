Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $240.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

