Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

