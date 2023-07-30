Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of REM opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

