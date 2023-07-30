Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

TTC opened at $101.82 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

