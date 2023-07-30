Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.39% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.