Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys Shares of 995 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

