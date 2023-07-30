Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 4,529 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.81. 27,433,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

