SALT Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $13,842.79 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.25 or 1.00019870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02207456 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,553.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.