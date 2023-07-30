Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Samsung Electronics stock remained flat at $40.60 during trading on Friday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.
About Samsung Electronics
