San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SJT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,006. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.58% and a return on equity of 3,239.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

