Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 2,599,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.