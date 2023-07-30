Sanchez Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,711,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

