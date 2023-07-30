Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $2.07 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 33,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

