Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

