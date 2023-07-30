Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 647 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.