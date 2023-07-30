Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Farmers National Banc comprises about 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $182,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 85,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.