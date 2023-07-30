Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 340 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $77.64. 261,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,810. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

