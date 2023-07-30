Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 44,520 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 137,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 125,009 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 465,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. 371,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

