Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. 184,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 524,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

