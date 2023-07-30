Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.