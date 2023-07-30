Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.54. 246,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,212. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

